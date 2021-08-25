Here Are All The Songs On Netflix's Clickbait Season 1 Soundtrack

Netflix’s Clickbait is the newest twisty thriller from the streaming service. The eight-episode series is a mystery in which the character who disappears, Nick, may or may not be part of a social media stunt. With a story focused on such a modern trend, one would expect the soundtrack to be just as timely, filled with the trendiest songs to be streamed anywhere. And while some of the songs certainly are, a large part of Netflix’s Clickbait Season 1 soundtrack is made up of old-school tracks that slap in any era.

An Australian-American production, Clickbait is part of a new trend on Netflix of thriller whodunits in which every episode ends with a cliffhanger designed to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. That’s partly because the story switches perspective in every episode, from Nick’s sister Pia to the lead detective to his wife Sophie, each of whom could be a suspect in Nick’s disappearance. That means the soundtrack reflects the perspective of each character and their wildly different experiences of the situation. For some, the soundtrack features Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell; for others, it’s a Glass Animals and Biig Piig experience.

The result is a tracklist that features something for everyone, packed with songs that deserve to go viral for the right reasons instead of the wrong ones.

Here’s the full soundtrack for Netflix’s Clickbait.

Episode 1:

“Tangerine” – Glass Animals

“Morrow” – 070 Shake

“Dimebag Damage” – Zack Tempest

Episode 2:

“Disstance” – MVRS

“Breathe” – Ásgeir

“Follow Me Down” – Stardust

“ShowUrWorth” – Just Matthew

Episode 3:

“I Need Love” – Barbara Mason

“Just One Look” – Doris Troy

“Call Out My Name” – The Weeknd

Episode 4:

“Count Your Blessings (Savage Gordon Remix)” – MixMason

“Everything’s Cool” – Joël

“Oh No” – Biig Piig

Episode 5:

“Fake ID” – Riton & Kah-Lo

“Twelve” – Shygirl

“Two Of Hearts” – Lauren Evans

“A Case Of You” – Joni Mitchell

“Algorhythm” – Childish Gambino

Episode 6:

“Just Like A Woman” – Bob Dylan

“Touched” – Part Human

“Another Year” – Colder

“Come Feel” – All Your Sisters

Episode 7:

“Ain’t So” – Kwame ft. Amo Faraji

“Nonstop” – Vo Williams

“Paranoia” – Dave East ft. Jeezy

“Bodykit” – Braceface Rio

“Beam On” – Khari Mateen

Episode 8:

“Please Forgive Me” – Piano Slim

“This Is Where It Ends” – Alice Boman

All eight episodes of Clickbait are streaming on Netflix.