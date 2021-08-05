Since the premiere of the Gossip Girl reboot on HBO Max, fans have been waiting for a cameo from the original series to show up. So far, the only character from the 2007 era version has been Rebecca, who technically never made it to screen but was casually mentioned in passing in the show’s third season. But finally, with only one episode to go before the mid-season finale, the new show gave fans what they craved: a real OG GG character. Nelly Yuki’s cameo in the Gossip Girl reboot might have been a low-key way to start adding back the original cast, but it was enough for fans to go wild.

Warning: Spoilers for HBO Max’s Gossip Girl Season 1, Episode 5 follow. Since the reboot’s arrival, Gossip Girl has assiduously avoided bringing back significant characters from the original show. When asked about it, series creator Joshua Safran had good reasons, citing the large ensemble of the new series not leaving a lot of room for more than a glorified cameo or two. In his opinion, fans might feel cheated should Blair or Serena return without anything real to do.

But in Gossip Girl’s latest episode, “Hope Sinks,” Safran teased what could be, should the show get a second season, with room to have a prominent name return. The series brought back the first character who appeared in the original series, Nelly Yuki, played by Yin Chang.

Unsurprisingly, fans had feelings about this.

Yuki wasn’t a main character on the original show’s roster, but she was a pretty decent-sized presence as a co-star in the show’s first two seasons. As one of the hangers-on who surrounded Blair Waldorf and did her bidding, she had some decent-sized drama, which ended with her on the wrong side of a fight with Blair before it was all over.

But Nelly’s character was considered significant enough for the show to bring back in the finale season, establishing her as having gone on to a career as a reporter for Women’s Wear Daily. And sure enough, when she turned up in the reboot, she’s still working in the fashion industry, turning up as one of Obie’s invitees to the Huluween party, where she dresses as the famous fashionista Eva Chen.

The midseason finale of Gossip Girl will premiere on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. The first five episodes are streaming on HBO Max.