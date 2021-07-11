This Subtle Black Widow Easter Egg Just Made Infinity War Much More Emotional

After more than a decade, longtime Avenger Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) finally has her own movie. The timing of this prequel adventure is bittersweet, since Marvel fans are already well-aware that Nat eventually dies in Avengers: Endgame. But Black Widow also introduces plenty of exciting new characters, and one of them has technically been part of the MCU since Infinity War... even though fans didn’t realize it until now.

Warning: Spoilers for Black Widow follow. In Black Widow, viewers learn that young Natasha was part of a secret Russian spy “family” which included a mother (Rachel Weisz), father (David Harbour), and a little sister named Yelena (Florence Pugh). Although she became estranged from her “other family” after escaping the Red Room and teaming up with the Avengers, the film sees Nat reconnect with them while she’s on the run during the events of Captain America: Civil War.

The most significant relationship in the movie is the sister bond between Natasha and Yelena, who reconnect as they fight to take down the Red Room once and for all. During one funny moment, Yelena shows off her new black vest, which has tons of pockets and happens to be the first item of clothing she’s ever bought for herself. By the end of the movie, the sisters part ways once again, as Nat sets out to help reform the Avengers and Yelena decides to help other recently freed Widow soldiers return to everyday life.

But before the two part ways, Yelena hands Natasha her vest. “I guess you should take this, I know how much you like it,” she jokes. It seems like Nat really did like it, because she wears that exact vest during the emotional climax of Infinity War. And if that small detail has you in your feelings, that’s what Marvel intended.

“[The vest connection] is totally a [Marvel president] Kevin Feige thing. He loves all of that backstory stuff and things that connect characters to one another,” Johansson recently told Screen Rant. “When we designed it [for Infinity War], it was really just a different look for the character... [now] it becomes an heirloom in this unexpected, funny way.” BRB, just crying over Natasha and Yelena!