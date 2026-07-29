Nara Smith Says She's Not A Tradwife & Finds The Label "Concerning"

Nara Smith doesn’t love what the internet’s been saying about her. Ever since her cooking videos gained popularity on TikTok in late 2023, the model has become the face of a conservative buzzword: tradwives. While her content may lean into more archaic ideals about traditional gender roles in marriage, Smith does not claim the tradwife label. In fact, she finds it “very concerning,” and see herself in a totally opposite light.

The TikTok influencer clarified that she never claimed to be a tradwife during her July 29 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast. “They kind of used me as the poster child for the tradwife movement, which was very bizarre to me,” Smith said. “I had to look up the term, because I wasn't familiar with that.”

Smith then read out the Google definition of a tradwife, and proceeded to go “point by point” to show she does not fit into the term at all. “I don't prioritize being a homemaker, I'm a working mom,” Smith said. “I'm out in L.A., I travel a lot. Sure, do I love cooking because it's my passion and because I kind of have to due it given my autoimmune [disease]? Absolutely. But that's a passion of mine. It's a hobby. It's not something that I need to be doing.”

“Am I the primary caregiver for my kids? No,” she continued, crediting husband Lucky Blue Smith with taking equal responsibility in parenting. “My husband and I split it 50/50. When he works, I watch them; when I work, he watches them.”

“Do I take primary responsibility for cooking, cleaning, and managing the household? Yeah, I like to cook. Sue me,” Smith said. “My husband burns everything, apart from a good steak, so he'll do that. But I look cooking, so I'm doing it. Household and cleaning? He does the dishes. I don't touch the dishes. There's no way you're going to see me washing and scrubbing the dishes. Also, he cleans our house. He's very specific with how things need to be cleaned, so he does it.”

“Do I support the husband's role as the primary breadwinner? No,” Smith added. “We both work. That doesn't make any sense. I provide for our family.”

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Smith concluded by addressing a “bigger conversation” that needs to be had about how women are treated as one-dimensional beings in the larger culture.

“I find it very concerning that we need to put women in very specific, very narrow boxes in order to make sense of them,” Smith said. “Why can't we do it all? Why can't we be a working mom that enjoys cooking, that enjoys being home and taking care of our kids, but also is out on the next plane to L.A. to take business meetings with executives. Like, why can't that coexist? That's something that's very concerning to me, that a woman can't exist under any terms but the little boxes we put them in.”