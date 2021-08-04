Sports
TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Naomi Osaka of Team Japan serves during her Women's Singles First Round matc...

Naomi Osaka's Most Inspiring Quotes Will Fill You With Hope

Wise words from a wise soul.

By Brandy Robidoux
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Most days, Naomi Osaka is winning on the court. But even when she’s not, she’s a never-ending wealth of inspiration and positivity.

Maja Hitij/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

I really hope every child is reminded that they can be and do anything.

Instagram
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

