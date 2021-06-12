11 Music Video Sex Scenes That Are Hotter Than Hot

Some might argue the lyrics and melody are the most important part of a song, but I think you can tell a lot about an artist’s creative direction with their music video. If a picture tells a thousand words, and a short film tells even more, then these music videos sex scenes have a lot to say. From heated romance to heartbreak-fueled hookups, it doesn’t get steamier than this.
There was a time when NSFW music videos were shunned from major TV networks and instantly cast off as scandalous. But culture has evolved and as the general public has become less sensitive about music videos with a little spice, more artists have done the hanky panky on-screen.
Of course, full nudity won’t get air time, so most artists choose to include implied sex scenes in their visuals. More than anyone, pop stars seem to be keen on tossing in a sex scene here and there. The likes of Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, and Lady Gaga have all featured a sex scene in their music videos at one point or another.
Be forewarned, you probably won’t want to watch these music videos at work. But when the timing is right, these music video sex scenes are hotter than hot.
These artists don’t always play it safe, but that’s exactly why fans admire them.