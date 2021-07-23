Tokyo Played Actual Video Game Music During The Parade Of Nations

Fans of the Olympics always expect that the opening ceremonies will represent the host country’s culture, with easter eggs tucked away within the visuals. But the 2021 Tokyo Olympics had a unique reference for those watching at home in a more subtle place: the aural design. To the delight of fans, the music at the 2021 Olympics Opening Ceremony sounded surprisingly familiar. It included the theme songs from several popular videos games.

The Olympics are the largest peacetime gathering of nations worldwide and a chance for the host country to put its best foot forward to audiences around the globe. These games have been more high pressured than most are a year-long delay from their scheduled initially 2020 dates to 2021. Moreover, with the coronavirus pandemic far from over, these games have been under a microscope. The Tokyo organizing committee has gone forward with them despite rising cases in Japan and a low vaccination rate across the country.

But even with the games being held under a cloud of uncertainty, fans still tuned in for the opening ceremony when it aired live on Friday. And they were rewarded with a stunning opening performance that represented the best of Japan’s cultural legacy. But the inclusion of a nod to the video games industry, which is closely associated with the culture, was still a surprise for fans in the best way.

For those who tuned in the soundtrack became something of a “Name That Tune” with fans tweeting out all the different theme songs they could identify among the songs that played. Those included everything from Monster Hunter and Final Fantasy to Kingdom Hearts and Sonic the Hedgehog.

More to come...