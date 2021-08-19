OMG, This Year's VMAs Performers Are Seriously Bringing The Heat

Buckle up, music stans! The MTV VMAs just released the first round of performers set to hit the stage at this year's show, and it’s already epic. The 2021 MTV VMAs performers are seriously bringing the heat.

The MTV Video Music Awards will take place in front of a LIVE audience (finally!) on Sept. 12 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York this year. On Aug. 18, just about a month before the big night, MTV revealed who will be performing so far: Lorde, Lil Nas, Olivia Rodrigo, Camila Cabello, and Machine Gun Kelly. And guess what? More performers will be announced in the coming weeks. With an initial list like that, I’m expecting even more superstars to stud the stage.

Cabello is set to perform her song “Don’t Go Yet,” following her 2019 “Senorita” performance with her BF Shawn Mendes. Rodrigo, nominated for five awards including Song of the Year and Artist of the year, is a first-time performer, and Lorde is coming back to the VMAs, following a four-year-hiatus, to belt out her new single, “Solar Power."

The 2021 VMA nominees include Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X, among many more industry heavyweights. For this year’s event, there’s even going to be a brand new Moon Person trophy designed by Kehinde Wiley.

On a more somber note, this year’s VMAs will honor the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks since the ceremony takes place a day after the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack that rocked the nation. The VMAs will work with the nonprofit organization 9/11 Day on a number of events to promote terrorism awareness.

Altogethet, this year's VMAs is set to be one of the most exciting ceremonies in a long time.