10 Movies To Stream On Valentine’s Day 2022

Here are some of the best options for when you're staying in.
Valentine’s Day 2022 falls on a Monday and the day after the Super Bowl, making going out on a date a little less ideal. For those looking to stay in this year, here are the best movies to stream on Valentine’s Day 2022, and where to stream them.
Jennifer Lopez’s return to the rom-com world is a can’t-miss film. It comes complete with a hot, cheating fiancé to hate in Maluma, an awkwardly unlikely beau Owen Wilson, and a whole lot of singing.
Marry Me is streaming on Peacock starting Feb. 11.