9 Of The Wildest Performances In VMAs History The World Will Never Forget

The VMAs never disappoint when it comes to shock factor.
Over the years, the MTV Video Music Awards have become known for their epic performances. Whenever top stars hit the stage at the VMAs, you can be sure they’ll be aiming to top the last performance they delivered. From revealing costumes, to risque choreography and major life revelations, these are the most memorable performances in VMAs history.
Prince always bared his soul in his music, but he bared a little more than that at the 1991 VMAs. The “Purple Rain” singer rocked a pair of assless chaps as he performed "Gett Off,” and it was the most-talked-about performance of the night.