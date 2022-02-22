Monsta X's Kihyun Just Announced He's Making His Solo Debut

It’s an exciting time to be a Monbebe. On Saturday, Feb. 19, Starship Entertainment announced Monsta’s Kihyun is getting ready to make his long-awaited solo debut this March. The agency revealed the star will drop his first single album, titled, VOYAGER, in just a few weeks and it’ll feature three brand-new songs. From its release date and tracklist to its comeback schedule and teasers, here’s everything you need to know about Kihyun’s upcoming project before it arrives.

Kihyun debuted as a member of the K-pop group Monsta X in 2015. Although he’s primarily put his focus on the group’s activities for the past seven years, Kihyun has also released a number of solo songs that were featured on the official soundtracks of hit K-dramas like She Was Pretty, Suspicious Partner, Replay: The Moment, and more. Now, he’s ready to take the next step in his solo career by dropping his first single album, VOYAGER, next month.

Starship Entertainment first teased Kihyun’s solo project on Friday, Feb. 18, by unveiling an official logo for the singer on YouTube. Fans instantly thought the logo meant Kihyun was about to make his solo debut, and they were proved right when the agency shared the official poster for VOYAGER hours later.

It’ll be here really soon, so to get prepared for the big release, check out all the details surrounding Kihyun’s VOYAGER album below.

When will Kihyun’s VOYAGER album drop?

Kihyun’s single album will arrive on Tuesday, March 15, at 6 p.m. KST (that’s 4 a.m. ET).

What is the tracklist for Kihyun’s VOYAGER album?

VOYAGER will have a total of three songs: “VOYAGER,” “, (COMMA),” and “RAIN.”

What is the teaser schedule for Kihyun’s VOYAGER album?

On Feb. 21, Starship shared a teaser schedule for VOYAGER that revealed so many things are in store for fans in the weeks leading up to Kihyun’s album release, from concept films and photos to mood samplers and music video teasers.

Monbebes are just counting down the days until March 15!