Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth’s Best Photos Throughout The Years

Nothing breaks like a heart.
After 10 years together, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s relationship officially ended in August 2019. Though the couple had many ups and downs, their decision to separate and divorce still came as a shock to fans, who’d been rooting for them since The Last Song. Mourning aside, here are the couple’s best photos together.
Cyrus and Hemsworth first met on the set of The Last Song in 2009. In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Cyrus explained that Hemsworth holding the door for her at the audition sold her on him. “I ... said, 'He's got the job.' He's hot and he opened the door. Excellent,” she explained, per MTV.