Hill House Fans Are Going To Lose It Over Netflix's Upcoming Horror Series

Mike Flanagan has made a name for himself as Netflix’s resident master of horror. From The Haunting of Hill House and Bly Manor to the more recent Midnight Mass, he’s developed a following among those who appreciate good adaptations of horror genre classics. But with his new project, The Midnight Club, Flanagan is adding a new group to his already growing set of devotees: the Christopher Pike fandom.

Any kid from the 1980s or later should know the name Christopher Pike. His pre-teen horror novels were a Scholastic staple for generations of kids discovering books beyond Scary Stories To Tell In the Dark. He put out somewhere on the order of three and a half dozen books between 1985 and 2010, from Slumber Party to Remember Me to his long-running The Last Vampire series.

The Midnight Club, released in 1994, is one of his standalone novels. Five terminally ill kids living in Rotterdam Home form a group that meets at midnight and tells each other horror stories to keep their spirits up and distract from the real-life horror of their deteriorating conditions. The Netflix series expands on this somewhat, turning the group into a slightly larger collective and using the format as an opportunity to work in retellings of some of Pike’s other famous stories.

Here’s everything to know about the new series.

The Midnight Club Trailer

Like most of Flanagan’s Netflix series, fans only got confirmation of what The Mightnight Club was going to be about when the trailer arrived. In it, all the club members are introduced, as is their creed: “To those before. To those after. To us now. And to those beyond. Seen or unseen. Here but not here.”

The Midnight Club Cast

Netflix

Flanagan tends to bring back some of the same actors from other projects (not unlike Ryan Murphy and American Horror Story). In this case, those fans will recognize Midnight Mass’ Igby Rigney and Annarah Shephard among the members of the club. Netflix fans will also know Aya Furukawa, who played Janine in The Baby-Sitter’s Club, and William Chris Sumpter, who was in Starz’s superhero series Power. Several are also from Flanagan’s upcoming The Fall of the House of Usher, including Ruth Codd and Sauriyan Sapkota. Newcomer Adia rounds out the main group. Zach Gilford, Matt Biedel (both from Midnight Mass), and Samantha Sloyan (The Haunting of Hill House) co-star. And finally, The Bay’s Heather Langenkamp (best known to horror fans as American Horror Story’s Tupperware Lady) plays the mysterious doctor who runs Rotterdam Home.

The Midnight Club Release Date

Netflix

The Midnight Club will arrive with all 10 episodes on Netflix on Oct. 8, 2022.