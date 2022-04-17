The Obamas celebrated Easter on Sunday, April 17 by sharing some touching throwback photos on social media. Michelle Obama’s Easter 2022 Instagram included a poignant message about the importance of “faith and community.” Like his wife, Barack Obama also shared a pic and a powerful message that was all about being thankful to “people who make this life special.”

The Obamas certainly know how to make every holiday special — after all, Michelle and Barack are known to share touching social media tributes on special days to get everyone in the celebratory spirit. Just like previous years, the Obamas kicked off Easter Sunday by posting some festive pics on their official IG accounts. Michelle’s Instagram included a throwback pic of herself with Barack, Sasha, and Malia holding hymnals while attending an Easter service at Alfred Street Baptist Church in Alexandria, Virginia in 2016. In the pic from six years ago, the whole fam is decked out in their Sunday best while singing along with the congregation. Michelle captioned the photo with a message about the annual holiday: “Every Easter, I am reminded of the power of faith and community. Wishing all those celebrating today a day of joy and renewal.”

Barack’s Easter Instagram post also included throwback pic featuring Michelle, Sasha, Malia, and Michelle’s mother, Marian Robinson, celebrating Easter at the White House in 2009. In the photo, Barack and Michelle are all smiles as they wave to the crowd attending the annual White House Easter Egg Roll from the South Portico of the White House, and there’s even an Easter bunny in costume waving along from the corner. “Wishing all who celebrate today a blessed and joyful Easter,” Barack wrote. “After a difficult couple of years, let’s give thanks for all the gifts we enjoy — and the people who make this life special.”

Michelle also recently posted about another April holiday: National Pet Day. In the April 11 tribute, the former first lady posted an adorable pic of the family’s Portuguese water dog Sunny to Twitter and Instagram, emphasizing how much she loves snuggling her furry friend.

With their IG posts for Easter 2022, Michelle and Barack are carrying on a sweet holiday tradition that their followers certainly love.