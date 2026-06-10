Spoiler alert: This post discusses Every Year After’s Season 1 finale and details from the book One Golden Summer.

Charlie Florek is done living in the past... even if his last scene in the Season 1 finale of Every Year After may suggest otherwise. After spending a summer hiding a steamy affair with his childhood friend Delilah, Charlie seems to have fully moved on from Barry’s Bay, until a photograph brings him back (and also gives him a frightening heart attack). The picture is a clear indication that Alice Everly, the photographer who Charlie falls in love with in his book One Golden Summer, will be introduced in a potential second season. But, what about his feelings for Delilah?

Well, according to Michael Bradway, there is no romantic future there. “I think Charlie and Delilah’s love story has come to an end,” Bradway tells Elite Daily. “I just don’t think it makes sense for them to revisit that.”

He feels that the couple’s breakup in Episode 5, in which Delilah turned down Charlie’s proposition of exploring a real relationship, serves as a fitting end for the pairing. “I think she knew that Charlie wasn't 100% in it when he asked, because she's also not 100% in it,” Bradway says. “And so she was the responsible adult in that situation and said, ‘If this was a long time ago, I would've jumped at the opportunity. But we're just at such a different place in our lives now, so it just doesn't make sense.’ I think it ended at the right time for the right reasons.”

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Bradway’s assessment is surprising, even to his co-star Abigail Cowen. Although Delilah claims to be over Charlie at the end of Season 1, Cowen doesn’t think she’s being totally honest. “I think there might still be a little bit of something there,” Cowen says. “I would like to see she and Charlie's dynamic after they’ve healed a bit.”

While Bradway clarifies that he’d still love to see how Charlie and Delilah interact in the future, he’s firmly in the camp of Charlie and Alice being endgame. Though Prime Video has yet to officially confirm a second season, Bradway already knows which One Golden Summer scene he’s most looking forward to adapting: “In the book, Charlie bakes Alice a cake for her birthday, and I'm really excited for that scene.”