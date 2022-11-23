A Meme Recap Of BIP's Wild Finale Reunion

Obviously, Twitter came to play while Bachelor In Paradise Season 8’s finale reunion aired on Nov. 22. ICYMI, this season has been a journey — one that’s included surprising self-eliminations, spoiler-filled TikToks, and Split Week (aka The Bachelor’s version of Love Island’s Casa Amor). It’s not exactly a surprise, then, that this reunion special was as dramatic as can be... perhaps *gasp* the most dramatic ever? (Jesse Palmer wishes.)

Fortunately, Twitter was there to react to every awkward, suspenseful, and romantic moment. From shocking accusations to uncomfortable confrontations, the cast did not hold back. Here are the wildest memes from the BIP reunion — but brace yourself, Twitter was more than ready to roast.

Logan Clapped Back At Kate

Kate wasn’t exactly kind to Logan during their time together in Paradise, often referring to his financial situation (ahem, the fact that he couldn’t afford Equinox) as a serious problem in their ‘ship. Though Kate claimed she didn’t mean her comments in a malicious way, which is why she said them in “private,” ahem, in front of a camera crew.

Logan defended himself and his career choices during the reunion. “I did whatever I could for a whole year [to make money while pursuing a career in film], and she tried to humiliate me for it in front of her friends,” he said, before adding that he would have been able to “explore other things” had she been honest with him from the beginning. Of course, Twitter loved his speech.

Jacob Asked Jill Out

Although Jill and Jacob didn’t stay together in Paradise, they made up for lost time with their cute moment at the reunion. Jacob got up from his seat to speak to Jill, and his words were seriously sweet. “I think you and I do actually have a real connection. I’m open to a relationship with you if you are,” he told her. Jill replied, “I’m open as well.” Cue plenty of cheers from the audience, a Jacob-Jill smooch, and him carrying her off stage. And Twitter loved it, duh.

More to come...