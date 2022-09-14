Bachelorette Gabby Windey’s Grandpa John has become the unofficial grandpa for all of Bachelor Nation. After making his big TV debut when Gabby was a contestant in Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, he returned not just once, but twice for The Bachelorette Season 19. Fans were overjoyed to see Grandpa John during The Bachelorette Season 19 finale, and they took to Twitter to celebrate.

By the time Gabby’s family showed up for the Bachelorette finale, Gabby had only one guy left: Erich Schwer. It also just so happens that Erich is the one guy from Season 19 who already met Grandpa Joe during his first 1-on-1 date with Gabby. Before meeting him again this time around, Grandpa Joe called Erich some kind of bleeped-out name. But we all know that’s a term of endearment when it comes to Grandpa Joe, who loves to call his beloved granddaughter Gabby a dingbat. Grandpa Joe and the rest of Gabby’s family were all excited to meet Erich, especially after Gabby let them know that they exchanged ‘I love you’s’ between them. While Grandpa Joe was getting ready to see Erich, Bachelor Nation fans were simply reveling in their happiness over seeing Grandpa Joe on their screens once again.

