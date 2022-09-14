The Memes About Big Tony Meeting Aven Are Just *Chef's Kiss*

Big Tony is back, and so are the memes about him. With the first part of the Bachelorette Season 19 finale also comes the return of the leads’ families. Fans were eagerly anticipating seeing Bachelorette Rachel Recchia’s dad Tony Recchia, aka Big Tony, return to their screens. Let’s just say, Big Tony did not disappoint, and neither did the memes about him.

In case you’re new to Bachelor Nation, Rachel’s dad made a big impression during Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor when Rachel made it to Clayton’s hometown dates. Big Tony was pretty tough on Clayton — and it turns out he was kind of right to act that way since Clayton eventually broke Rachel’s heart. Big Tony issued some terrifying stares at Clayton during the Bachelor “After the Final Rose” episode, so it makes sense that Rachel’s suitors during this season of The Bachelorette were pretty nervous to meet him.

First up, it was Aven Jones’ turn to meet Rachel’s family, and he jumped right into the hot seat with Big Tony. Tony questioned Aven right away and asked him, “What’s gonna make me remember you?” Aven handled the super-intimidating questioning pretty well, but fans on Twitter still couldn't get over Big Tony’s big personality.

Even though Big Tony puts up a tough front, Aven seemed to know how to warm up to him. Aven didn’t shy away from Tony’s questions, and he even offered him the gift of a cigar to really seal the deal of their friendship.

Rachel was in good spirits during most of the date and she asked her dad about his feelings about her probably getting engaged in five days. Big Tony seemed less than pleased by the idea and answered as diplomatically as possible, saying, “You know, I’ll take it one day at a time.” Fans did definitely not miss his less-than-positive reaction to the idea of Rachel getting engaged.

Unfortunately, no matter how great Aven’s interaction with Big Tony went, things went kind of south between Rachel and him. After Rachel learned that Aven was actually not ready for an engagement, she was heartbroken over his change of heart. That spelled the end for Rachel and Aven, but at least Aven will always have his memorable time meeting Big Tony.

Season 19 of The Bachelorette continues Monday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.