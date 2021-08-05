While Meghan Markle ascended to A-list status when she married into the British royal family through her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, she already had a successful acting career before that — albeit a modest one. Her most recent and significant role was that of Rachel Zane in the American legal drama Suits, in which she starred for an entire seven seasons before she retired from acting in 2018 to be a full-time royal. So, the real question is, will Meghan Markle ever do a Suits reunion? She broached the subject, and her reaction was priceless.

On Aug. 4, Meghan officially celebrated her 40th birthday with a special announcement. With the help of her friend Melissa McCarthy, the Duchess promoted a brand new initiative for a good cause. Posted on Meghan and Harry’s Archewell Foundation website, the clip “40X40” showed Meghan and McCarthy discussing the Duchess’ milestone birthday on a Zoom call. Stunning in a white dress and sweater while relaxing at home in Montecito, California, Meghan gave McCarthy the inside scoop about what she wants for the big 4-0.

"It's my 40th birthday and I've got an idea," Meghan told McCarthy. "I know what it is. My first guess is it's another photoshoot where you're under a tree looking very peaceful," McCarthy replied, referencing Meghan’s recent maternity shoot. "Peaceful under a tree is me every day," Markle joked.

Finally, McCarthy asked Meghan the questions fans were waiting for. "Are you finally going to do a Suits reunion?"

Meghan replied, "OK, I love Suits but why would I do a Suits reunion for my birthday?"

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

While Meghan’s answer may not be the answer Suits stans were hoping for (a big fat yes), it certainly wasn’t “never.” Based on Meghan’s reaction in the video, it doesn't seem like she has any intention of reprising her role or even returning to acting any time soon, but she also made her enduring love for the series clear, so I suppose a reunion down the line still isn’t out of the question.

For what it’s worth, the Duchess has turned her focus to working behind the scenes these days, producing Netflix shows and podcasts through Archwell. Fans can keep hoping for a Suits reunion, but until then, the Duchess’ birthday initiative is even more important. The Duchess’ 40x40 initiative asks 40 individuals to dedicate 40 minutes of their day to helping a woman returning to the workforce.