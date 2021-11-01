Meghan Markle bought the sweetest gift for paid leave advocates.

Meghan Markle is ramping up the fight for paid family leave with a little caffeine. Meghan has been a vocal supporter of paid leave in the United States, and she’s aligned herself with the nonprofit PL+US, which seeks to achieve paid family and medical leave for all in the U.S. And as the organization works tirelessly to secure paid leave for those who need it most, the Duchess is there to show her appreciation. Meghan Markle bought Starbucks gift cards for all paid leave advocates in the company, and BRB while I cry.

Meghan’s support in the fight for paid leave has been unwavering. On Oct. 20, she penned an open letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer pleading for paid leave across the board. Now, she’s putting her money where her mouth is. Meghan gave back to those fighting the hardest for paid leave through her and Prince Harry’s nonprofit, ArcheWell. The company provided $25 Starbucks gift cards for employees of PL+US, as one man shared on Twitter.

“The Duchess of Sussex (aka #MeghanMarkle) bought everyone at @PaidLeaveUS a few cups of coffee while we're working overtime to #SavePaidLeave,” he tweeted. “Unbelievably classy... and necessary. Truly honored to know she has our backs in the fight to win #PaidLeaveForAll.”

Meghan has become particularly passionate about the fight for paid leave over the past two years. As she explained in her open letter, women especially were affected by the lockdown and many had to prioritize paychecks over family.

"Over the past 20 months, the pandemic has exposed long-existing fault lines in our communities," she wrote. "At an alarming rate, millions of women dropped out of the workforce, staying home with their kids as schools and daycares were closed, and looking after loved ones full-time. The working mom or parent is facing the conflict of being present or being paid. The sacrifice of either comes at a great cost."

Not only does Meghan believe paid leave should be a national right, but she’s willing to fuel the fight with a few extra cups of Joe.