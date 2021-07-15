Megan Fox Clapped Back At Rumors She Considers Trump A "Legend"

Megan Fox is setting the record straight after her recent comments about Donald Trump went viral and caused her to get backlash. The criticism stems from her latest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she recalled sitting next to the former president at the UFC 264 match on July 10 in Las Vegas. Fans thought she praised him while telling her story, but in a July 14 Instagram, Megan Fox Slammed rumors she considers Trump a "legend."

Here’s what happened: The day after watching the match on Monday, July 12, Fox went on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to share her experience sitting next to other major celebrities. “I was in a row with Bieber, and Trump was also in my row. He had, like, thirty secret service with him. He was a legend. That arena was very supportive of Trump when he came in,” the actress said, adding she had mixed feelings about sitting next to Trump. “I was like, I don’t know how I feel about it, because if someone is a target, then I’m like, I could be harmed because I’m adjacent to where he is. So I was worried about my own safety, that’s all I was caring about. But yeah, I’ve never seen anything like that before. It was crazy.”

Listen to Fox’s story starting at the 4:00 minute mark below.

Fans seemed to misunderstand Fox’s comments. They thought she called Trump a “legend,” which caused her to get backlash online. “Megan fox confirmed trump supporter??... we lost one fam,” one person tweeted. “wait wait wait. megan fox said donald trump is a legend?” another said.

Days later, Fox clarified what she meant on her Instagram Story. “Uhmmm… I do not align myself with any political party or individual politicians,” she revealed. “I never said Donald Trump is a legend. I said he was a legend…in that arena (key part of the sentence). The arena was filled with UFC fight fans. Many of them clearly Republican based off the insane crowd reaction he received walking into the T-Mobile venue. That was an observable fact. Not my opinion.”

She finished her message by slamming those who criticized her online for taking her comments out of context. “Really loving this uneducated, mid-evil, pitch fork carrying, burn a witch at the stake mentality though. The world needs more of that,” Fox said.

INSTAGRAM

So, there you have it. Fox doesn’t support Trump or any politicians for that matter.