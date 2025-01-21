There may be a third chapter in the Tortured Poets anthology. After Taylor Swift dropped her two-part album — much of which is believed to have been inspired by her summer 2023 fling with Matty Healy — Healy is addressing rumors he’s going to tell his side of the story with a release of his own. Though, in classic Healy fashion, he’s being a bit cagey in his response to the speculation.

On Jan. 18, The Sun reported that Healy’s band The 1975 has been secretly working on their sixth studio album, which will reportedly be titled God Has Entered My Body. According to the outlet’s anonymous source, one of the lyrics in the title track is: “Keep your head up Princess, your tiara is falling.”

Per The Sun’s source, the line is meant to be about Swift. “Everyone at the studio thought this was about Matty’s fling with Taylor and their fleeting romance,” the insider said, going on to imply that more of the new music is also inspired by his famous ex. “Matty will never publicly comment on his relationships, but he lets his deepest feelings out in his songs and gets everything off his chest. Fans will want to listen to the lyrics very carefully.”

Jon Robichaud/UPI/Shutterstock

Well, Healy did publicly comment on this rumor. When a screenshot of the article was posted to The 1975’s subreddit, Healy left a three-word response from his verified Reddit account: “Huge if true.”

A few months before this report, Healy indicated that he isn’t interested in writing music about “casual romantic liaisons” that would end up being “two years old” by the time it’s released. “Honestly, I would kind of just be lying if I made a record about, I don’t know, all the stuff that was said about me or my casual romantic liaisons,” he said during his Oct. 22 appearance on the Doomscroll podcast.

“That’s an obvious thing to draw from, and I’m just not interested,” Healy continued. “The idea of making a record about something that personally happened to me, that by the time I put it out is gonna be, like, two years old… I see people doing that as well, and it’s not interesting.”