The Actor Who Plays Papa On Stranger Things Has A WILD Theory

With only one more season of Stranger Things, viewers assumed the body count might start to climb in Volume 2, as the show preps for the ultimate showdown between Eleven and Vecna. With a sprawling cast, it seemed like there would be at least one significant passing. Also, it would probably take down at least one of Eleven’s scientist mentors, Owens and Brenner. However, actor Matthew Modine’s Stranger Things theory speculates his character, Eleven’s “Papa,” is still alive.

Warning: Spoilers for Stranger Things 4 follow. Stranger Things’ penultimate season reunited Eleven with the man who made her into a telekinetic wonder. Dr. Martin Brenner, the former head of the MKUltra experiment at Hawkins Lab, was known as “Papa” to his subjects. Eleven was the last of them when the show first introduced her, and viewers have wondered what happened to the others and if Brenner’s focus was the Upside Down or an accident of fate.

Season 4, Volume 1 answered both questions, including how MKUltra started. Brenner’s original subject, Henry Creel, dubbed 001, was the DNA donor that created the rest of the children in the test group. Eleven had repressed the trauma of her original showdown with One, which accidentally made a tear in this reality between Hawkins and the Upside Down.

To help her to stop repressing her powers, Brenner brought those memories back. He wanted then to train her to fight One. However, Brenner was too late, as US forces, led by General Sullivan, arrived to take Eleven away and put her down like a wild animal. Eleven escaped while Brenner was gunned down and, after saying goodbye, left his body in the desert to continue her mission.

Netflix

However, Modine is not convinced his character is gone. He has good reason. Brenner nearly passed multiple times on the show. First, when One escaped in 1979, second when Eleven ran away in 1983, and at the end of Season 1. From the get-go, theories have speculated reports of his demise were premature. This time, it seemed like the real deal; but Modine has an idea that viewers are being fooled again.

In a recent interview with Vulture, Modine was asked if his character was gone, but he denied it. “Three things are curious to me: How did he survive the Demogorgon? How did he survive One? And when Eleven tries to use her power against Dr. Brenner after blowing three guards in the air, he unflinchingly thwarts her and says, ‘You didn’t think it was going to be that easy, did you?’ She couldn’t get it to work on him.”

There are two possibilities here. The first is that Brenner wasn’t just experimenting on children with Henry’s DNA. As Modine asks: “Is there something more to Brenner than meets the eye?” If he were also dosing himself, the result could have also given him powers. The seconds that his interest in Henry and creating others like him stems from also being one of them. It’s the desire to procreate, which is why all the children call him “Papa.”

The Duffers have hinted Modine will be back for the final season, in flashbacks, if not alive. Viewers will have to wait and see if Modine’s theory holds water when Stranger Things 5 arrives on Netflix.

Stranger Things 1 through 4 are streaming on Netflix. The final season is expected to arrive in 2024.