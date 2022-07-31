Bachelor Nation Is Convinced Matt Not-So-Subtly Revealed Rachael Is Pregnant

Calling Bachelor Nation, we might have a baby on board! On Friday, July 29, former Bachelor star Matt James shared a video that didn’t seem like anything major... until viewers got to the end. The final moments of his IG clip seemed to be a pretty unsubtle hint that James and his girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell are preparing to welcome a baby. Whether he was just being cheeky or actually dropping a hint for Bachelor Nation, Matt James’ Instagram sparked so many rumors that Rachael Kirkconnell may be pregnant.

The video in question was a collaboration with Nissan, in which James hopped into a silver Altima and raced around town to run errands like picking up groceries and grabbing a coffee from a drive-thru. But the real star of the commercial popped up in the last few seconds: a baby car seat. As James set the seat in the car, he wore a big smile and shared: “I count on my Nissan Altima to get me where I need to go, so that when this day comes — that’s right, it’s coming — we’ll have enough room for the entire basketball team.” Pause to pick your jaw off the floor, because it doesn’t sound like he could be any clearer that a baby is in the plans for himself and Kirkconnell.

Although the car seat moment could just be an indication that James and Kirkconnell want to have kids down the line and not immediately, the IG post was quickly flooded with comments from Bachelor stans who inferred James was basically announcing Kirkconnell’s pregnancy. Neither James or Kirkconnell has addressed the rumor yet, so fans will just have to sit tight to see what happens.

The Nissan ad definitely points to the possibility of children on the way, but some fans speculate that the car seat is just a red herring. Other fans guess that it might be true based on a comment Kirkconnell made in an interview with Us Weekly on July 15: “The only timeline I give him is I was like, ‘I gotta have kids before, you know, I can’t have kids.’ So keep that in mind.”

The couple had a very rocky start to their relationship, but they have been happily together for a year now and maybe starting a family together is their next step. Until the lovebirds make an official announcement, the pregnancy rumor is just that: a rumor. But hopefully the hint does mean a Bachelor baby may be on the way soon.