Mary J. Blige's Best Music Video Looks Serve Up So Much Style Inspo

I can’t wait to see what she wears at the 2022 Super Bowl.
All hail the queen of R&B! Mary J. Blige has blessed the world with hits since the ‘90s, and she’s certainly bound to wow at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show. In celebration of her upcoming performance, revisit some of her most iconic music video looks.
In 2005’s “Be Without You,” Blige kept it bare with a low-key outfit consisting of a white head band and matching tank top. The shimmering silver dress she wears near the end of the video is also a winner.