MGK Said He Attempted Suicide While On The Phone With Megan

Content warning: This story contains mention of suicide and addiction. In his Hulu documentary Life In Pink, which was released on the platform on June 27, Machine Gun Kelly opened up about his struggles with mental health and addiction. The 32-year-old rockstar shared a particularly vulnerable moment after his dad’s passing. According to MGK, he attempted suicide back in 2020 while on the phone with Megan Fox, shortly after his father died. The scary moment ended up being a turning point for the star, as he realized he needed to “kick the drugs, for real this time.”

“I flew to my dad's apartment to clear all this stuff out. I had this really weird interaction with this neighbor who told me all these things I didn't want to hear,” he explained in the film. “That f*cked me up even more because I couldn't get closure on it. I wouldn't leave my room and I started getting really, really, really dark.”

MGK continued, “Megan went to Bulgaria to shoot a movie and I started getting this really wild paranoia. Like I kept getting paranoid that someone was gonna come and kill me. I would always sleep with a shotgun next to my bed, and like, one of the days, I just f*cking snapped.”

Then, he called Megan. He recalled the conversation, “I was like, 'You aren't here for me.’ I'm in my room and I'm freaking out on her and dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth and I'm yelling on the phone and, like, the barrel's in my mouth. I go to cock the shotgun and the bullet, as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed. Megan's dead silent.”

The terrifying situation helped MGK realize he needed to stop using drugs once and for all. Megan and Casie Baker, MGK’s daughter, also encouraged him to quit. “They simultaneously came at me with this like, 'I want to be able to see in your eyes. I don't want to be talking to you through a veil anymore. I want to see you as my father and I want to see you as my husband-to-be.’ I was like, 'I need to kick the drugs, for real this time.’”

MGK added that now “[his] drug of choice is happiness and commitment to the art.” Plus, he revealed in the documentary, “I'm taking steps. I had my first therapy session last Thursday. That's the first time I ever went, 'Hey, I need to separate these two people,' which is Machine Gun Kelly and Colson Baker. The dichotomy is too intense for me.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. You can also reach out to the Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 or the Trevor Lifeline at 1-866-488-7386, or to your local suicide crisis center.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for substance use, call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357).