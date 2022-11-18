These Love Is Blind Wedding Photos Are Pinterest-Worthy

Even for those not-so-happily ever afters.
Love Is Blind Season 3 wrapped up on Nov. 9, with Netflix airing the reunion episode. Now that fans have the latest update on all of their favorite (and least favorite) couples, let’s take a look back at their wedding pictures — both the awkward and the adorable.
Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux were arguably Season 3’s strongest couple — so it didn’t come as a surprise when they said “I do” on their wedding day. Obviously, their photos were extremely sweet, too.