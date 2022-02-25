Let's Break Down Each ~Dramatic~ Wedding In The Love Is Blind Finale

Spoilers ahead, obviously.
Five couples made it down the aisle by the end of Love Is Blind Season 2, but that isn't enough on this show. Once they're at the altar, they then have to decide whether to say “I do.” Here’s how everything panned out at the Love Is Blind Season 2 weddings. (Spoilers ahead.)
Danielle and Nick spent nearly as much time fighting as they did falling in love, so the end result of their walk down the aisle was unclear up until the very end. Even Nick admitted it was a “game-time decision,” but ultimately, they both said “I do.”