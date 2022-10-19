Raven From Love Is Blind Is A Full-On Pilates Influencer

Sometimes it’s hard for Love Is Blind cast members to make their personalities clear while they’re in the pods, what with the whole “blind” conceit of the show and everything. And then there are cast members like Raven Ross, who make their personalities *very* clear. Raven is a pilates instructor, and it would be difficult not to know that about her after all the time she spends exercising while making emotional connections in the pods.

Warning: Spoilers for the first four episodes of Love Is Blind Season 3 follow. It’s all that working out that actually may have proved to be a bit of an issue for Raven with one of her suitors. At first, she hit it off with Bartise Bowden. But when she did a workout while he told her a super-personal story, he was hurt. Soon after, he decided to end things with her. (Coincidence?)

When he ended things, Raven told Bartise she wanted to end things with him anyway, and instead, she wound up getting engaged to SK Alagbada. But when SK and Raven started spending time together, they found it a bit difficult to form a physical connection, so their future is looking a little rocky at this point in the season.

Here’s what you need to know about Raven as she navigates her path with her new fiancé.

Love Is Blind’s Raven Ross’ Real Job

During Love Is Blind, Raven explains that she’s both a pilates instructor and a bartender. She said that in the past, her bartending has made some previous partners jealous, but it’s something she enjoys doing. But her main focus definitely appears to be pilates. She posts new pilates videos weekly on her PilatesBodyRaven YouTube channel and is a master trainer with Club Pilates. With over 3,500 subscribers on YouTube, Raven’s pretty popular, and she also has an Amazon storefront with pilates gear.

Love Is Blind’s Raven Ross’ Instagram

Like any good influencer, Raven’s Instagram is important to her. She posts lots of workouts to her over 4,000 followers, as well as snippets of her self-care routine. Her handle is @PilatesBodyRaven, so it makes sense that most of her grid is devoted to her exercise of choice.

Love Is Blind’s Raven Ross Facts

In addition to working as a pilates instructor, the 29-year-old fitness enthusiast is also a barre instructor. She’s based in Dallas, Texas. She says that she has a history of jumping into relationships and being with guys who are more into her than she’s into them. Hopefully, the experiment of LIB works out in her favor and she can break some of those old relationship patterns.

Love Is Blind Season 3 drops new episodes each Wednesday on Netflix.