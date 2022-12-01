Here’s Every Love Is Blind Breakup If You Need A Good Cry

Maybe love is just short-sighted?
Love Is Blind, a cross between a social experiment and a reality show, explores the role our appearances play in our romantic relationships. The main question: Is love really blind? The answer: Probs not. Thirteen couples have gotten engaged on the show, only to break up later. Here’s every Love Is Blind breakup to date.
Though Diamond and Carlton got engaged during Season 1 of Love Is Blind, their romance didn’t last long. Soon after leaving the pods, the couple broke up on their Netflix-funded couples vacation.