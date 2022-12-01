Reality TV
There are plenty of 'Love Is Blind' couple breakups.

Here’s Every Love Is Blind Breakup If You Need A Good Cry

Maybe love is just short-sighted?

Netflix

Love Is Blind, a cross between a social experiment and a reality show, explores the role our appearances play in our romantic relationships. The main question: Is love really blind? The answer: Probs not. Thirteen couples have gotten engaged on the show, only to break up later. Here’s every Love Is Blind breakup to date.

Netflix

Diamond Jack & Carlton Morton

Though Diamond and Carlton got engaged during Season 1 of Love Is Blind, their romance didn’t last long. Soon after leaving the pods, the couple broke up on their Netflix-funded couples vacation.

Netflix
