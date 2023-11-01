Louis Tomlinson is tired of the online speculation about himself, especially since he’s had to repeatedly debunk rumors in the past. Since One Direction’s formation in 2010, fans have developed plenty of farfetched theories about the five bandmates — including one called “Larry Stylinson,” which asserts that Tomlinson and Harry Styles fell in love, but had to keep their relationship a secret. The whole idea is a reach, considering Styles and Tomlinson were both in and out of relationships throughout the proposed Larry timeline — and Tomlinson has even stated that it impacted his friendship with Styles.

Now, eight years after the band split, he’s called out false rumors again. On Oct. 31, Tomlinson was asked a question, referencing one of Larry believers’ core tenets, on Twitter. “louis how do you make chicken parmesan?” the fan asked (BTW, the fan’s name on Twitter is “hannah 🍌 conspiracy theorist”). The chicken parm reference has to do with a 2012 Seventeen interview, where Tomlinson said he rarely cooked, but made chicken parm for his then-girlfriend, Eleanor Calder, to be romantic. But Larries think that the romantic gesture was really for Styles, since the “Fine Line” singer once tweeted a photo of Tomlinson’s “first ever cooking experience.”

Tomlinson responded to the tweet, “You start by realising all these ridiculous childish theories and conspiracies are wasted time and energy and then just throw the chicken in the oven to be fair. Simple stuff.” While he didn’t specifically call out the Larry believers, many took it as a reference to that conspiracy.

Tomlinson has addressed his issues with this fan theory more specifically in the past. Back in 2017, Tomlinson explained how the Larry rumors had affected his real-life friendship with Styles, leading to them growing apart. “It kind of happened naturally for me and Harry because a certain amount of the fans drew up this conspiracy ... it created this atmosphere between the two of us where everyone was looking into everything we did. It took away the vibe you get off anyone. It made everything, I think on both fences, a little bit more unapproachable. I think it shows that it was never anything real, if I can use that word.”

At the time, Tomlinson also said the rumors “felt a little bit disrespectful” to his relationship with Calder. He added, “I’m so protective over things like that, about the people I love.”

Then, in 2019, Tomlinson called out Euphoria for including Larry fanfiction in the show. (The show featured an animated sex scene between the former bandmates.) “I can categorically say that I was not contacted nor did I approve it,” he tweeted on July 1, 2019.

Styles, for his part, has kept mostly quiet on the rumors. However, in May 2017, he was asked directly if “Sweet Creature” was written about Tomlinson during an interview with 106.1 BLI. (The song goes, “Sweet creature, sweet creature / Wherever I go, you bring me home.”)

At the time, Styles responded, per Paper, “I mean, I think people are always gonna speculate what songs are about, and I don't think I'd ever want to tell anyone but they're wrong [sic] for feeling what they feel about a song. Even when they're not necessarily right. But I think if you really listen to the lyrics, I think you can work out if it's really about that or not, and I would lean towards no.”

Styles has never revealed who “Sweet Creature” was written about, but he did dedicate it to his sister, Gemma Styles, before playing it at a 2023 concert.