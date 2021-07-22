In recent years, Jack Antonoff has become well-known for writing and producing songs, with high-profile collaborators like Lana Del Rey, Lorde, Carly Rae Jepson, The Chicks, Clairo, and Taylor Swift. He’s also the lead singer of indie-pop band, Bleachers, and a drummer and guitarist in the indie rock band, Fun. As a result, Antonoff has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award and even won five Grammy Awards: two for production on Taylor Swift’s albums 1989 and Folklore, two for his work with Fun, and one for writing the title track on Masseduction, the fifth studio album by musician St. Vincent. To say that Antonoff has a knack for music would be an understatement, yet fans have mixed feelings about his newest project. Lorde’s most recent single, “Stoned At The Nail Salon,” is yet another popular collaboration between her and Antonoff, yet the similarities between Lorde and Lana Del Rey's songs have fans side-eyeing Jack Antanoff for recycling the melody.

One observant Twitter user made a not-so-subtle video comparing Lana Del Rey’s “Wild at Heart,” a Chemtrails Over The Country Club song that Antonoff co-wrote, with a section of Lorde’s new song, sending some fans into a frenzy.

This observation led other Twitter users to share their own beliefs that not only did Lorde’s new song sound similar to other songs, but that a lot of the projects Antonoff produced were strikingly similar. One user called Antonoff the “eco-friendly king” for seemingly “recycling” some of his songs. Another fan alleged that Antonoff “has managed to sand off the interesting parts of even Lorde’s music,” while yet another accused the songwriter and producer of “stripping all the flavour from the alternative girls and adding piano.”

While many fans are sharing their thoughts about Antonoff’s alleged “recycling,” there seems to be an array of mixed feelings around the subject. In contrast to many, other fans are heading to Twitter to defend the star’s actions, claiming that those calling to “cancel” him are “bored af.”

Another user, @intunecos, is calling out “envy,” sharing a similar sentiment: “Sigh - people love to destroy the things they love. I love his music and his ability for artists to be the best they can be. He is insanely talented - people hate beautiful things…. Sometimes it’s envy.”

Antonoff hasn’t yet responded since trending, and there’s no guarantee he ever will. He’s probably too busy songwriting and producing projects for the most high-profile women in the music industry, and regardless of whether their music bears similarities, Antonoff’s talent can’t really be questioned.