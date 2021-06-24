Here's Everything We Know About That Catchy Song Loki Sings In Episode 3

Loki has been hanging around the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever since 2011’s release of Thor. But he was always the sidekick villain, never the hero. Giving the character his own series on Disney+ was one of the biggest no-brainers for the MCU since he had such a devoted following and so much to explore. The latest revelation is that he sings (and well!), but what song is Loki singing in Episode 3? Is there an easter egg hidden here?

Warning: Spoilers for Loki Season 1, Episode 3 follow. The latest episode of Loki managed to find a quiet moment in the chaos by putting Loki and Sylvie on a train ride together on Lamentis-1. Like a calm ride on an elevator in the middle of an apocalypse, the two had a lovely heart-to-heart debating the merits of love and remembering their mothers. (Don’t be fooled, that was Sylvie prying memories out of Loki to use on him later to do her enchanting mind control.)

But, perhaps inspired by the talk of love or just one too many drinks out of the art deco-esque bar, Loki was soon on his feet singing away to the assembled passengers. When he saw Sylvie wake up, he broke into a verse that seemed to stop time. (Or at least strike the right tone for a planet about to die.) So what was the song, and should Thor fans have recognized it?

The good news for Marvel fans scratching their heads is not to feel bad you don’t know this easter egg. It wasn’t one. Nor was it a song written for the show, a la Agatha All Along. According to the end credits (And yes, you have to sit through almost all of them to get there), the tune is “Jeg Saler Min Ganger,” by Benedicte Maurseth and Erlend Nodtvedt. It’s actually in Norwegian, not Asgardian:

I stormsvarte fjell, jeg vandren alene

Over isbreer tar jeg meg frem

I eplehagen står møyen den vene

Og synger: når kommer du hjem?

Translation:

In storm black mountains, I wander alone

Over icy glaciers, I make my way

In the apple garden, the kind maiden stands

And sings: when do you come home?

Though this is not an actual deep cut to either Marvel or Thor, it does have some bearing on Loki as a character. The movies never dug too deep, Loki (as he states in this episode) was adopted. He’s the son of the frost giant Laufey, hence his last name, Laufeyson (and Sylvie’s as Laufeydottir). Singing about storm black mountains and icy glaciers certainly sounds like a tune that would be the song of his real home, Jotunheim. Perhaps the show will even head there before too long.

Loki continues with new episodes on Wednesdays on Disney+.