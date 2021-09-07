Liam's TikTok Joking About Zayn Quitting 1D Is Too Much, Too Soon

Liam Payne has gone viral on TikTok for the most hilarious reason. On Monday, Sept. 6, he shared a clip poking fun at the “meeting” he had with Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan after Zayn went solo in 2015. In just one hour, the video garnered nearly one million likes and three million views. Then, 24 hours later, it reached over 17 million views. You need to hear Liam Payne’s TikTok joke about Zayn quitting One Direction, because it’s a lot.

“#sunshine 😂😂😂 forgot I made this a while ago hope you see the funny side,” Payne captioned the video, which had the caption, "POV the meeting after zayn quit," written on top. In the clip, the “Stack It Up” singer mouthed a popular TikTok audio of a confused man asking, "Are we absolutely sure what direction we're going?" Of course, Payne was referencing the band’s name, making it the perfect sound for him to use.

After uploading the video, fans went off (playfully) in the comment section. Although it’s been six years since it happened, the wound from Zayn quitting the band is still fresh for many old-school Directioners. “NONE OF US ARE GETTING OVER THIS JAW - ON THE FLOOR,” one fan commented. “WHAT DID HE SAYYY,” another wrote. Other comments included things like, “I’M SCREAMING,” “YOU’RE KIDDING,” and my favorite, “LIAM CHOSE PAYNE.”

Watch Payne’s TikTok below. (Prepare yourself because it’ll sting.)

Following Zayn’s departure from One Direction in March 2015, the rest of the members stayed together until they went on an indefinite hiatus in January 2016. If you’re wondering what they’re up to now, Styles recently kicked off his Love On Tour while Tomlinson just held a virtual concert called The Away From Home Festival. Horan dropped his latest single “Our Song” with Anne-Marie in June, and as for Payne, he’s been busy promoting his newest single “Sunshine.” Meanwhile, Zayn’s last music release came in March. It was a collaboration with Ingrid Michaelson called “To Begin Again.”

All the guys are doing their own thing and fans couldn’t be prouder.