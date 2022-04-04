The Tattoo Lady Gaga Pointed To At The Grammys Is Dedicated To Tony Bennett

It dates back to 2014.
It’s safe to say Lady Gaga is a legend herself, but during her performance at the 2022 Grammys, she honored another music icon — Tony Bennett. The meaning behind Lady Gaga’s trumpet tattoo at the 2022 Grammys is so beautiful, it’ll warm your heart.
Gaga and Bennett first met in 2011 after she performed at the Robin Hood Foundation gala in New York City, and they formed a beautiful friendship based on their mutual love of music. Together, they recorded their collaborative jazz album, Love for Sale (2021).