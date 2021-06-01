Stormi Webster had a Memorial Day weekend to remember! With both Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott at her side, the tot enjoyed the holiday by playing outside in the sunshine. Jenner took to Instagram on May 31 to document their family fun, and Stormi was all smiles the whole way through. The best part of all? The family made some epic memories. Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, and Stormi's Memorial Day water balloon fight was one for the books.

Jenner first shared a video of Scott filling up a bunch of water balloons with a hose. Then, the action began. “No, don’t throw one at me,” she screamed when Scott and Stormi started tossing the balloons her way.

Jenner may not have been a big fan of the water balloon fight, but it looked like she had a perfect family weekend. On May 29, the reality star shared a video hanging with her family at a local playground. She and Scott looked like they were having a ball spinning around on one of the pieces of equipment. Overall, it seemed like a pretty normal holiday weekend. The family even hit up target one afternoon and were videotaped getting groceries.

You can see photos of Stormi’s water balloon fight with her parents and all their Memorial Day weekend fun below.

Jenner and Scott may not longer be together romantically, but they’ve seemingly perfected the art of co-parenting. They’re always spending plenty of quality time with little Stormi, and, as an insider told E!, it’s important to both stars to stay on good terms. "Kylie and Travis have a good thing going right now. Kylie wants Stormi to have both parents around and values the family time they have,” they said.

Still — some fans questions about the dynamic of their relationship. Jenner recently cleared things up in a May 21 tweet. "You guys really just make up anything," she tweeted. "I'm not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship but it's just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what's true."

Most importantly, it looks like the Jenner-Scott family have found a dynamic that works for them. And they haven’t missed out on a single second of building family memories.