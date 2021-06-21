The second part of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion aired on June 20 and absolutely no stone was left unturned. The famous family got into absolutely everything, including where Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian stand with Jordyn Woods since her February 2019 scandal with Tristan Thompson.

ICYMI: On Feb. 19, the internet shattered into a million pieces when TMZ claimed Thompson had apparently cheated on Kardashian for what, at that point, was the third time. At the time, the outlet claimed Thompson had reportedly cheated with Jenner's best friend, Woods. Woods later confirmed she had shared a kiss with the basketball player during an appearance on Red Table Talk, but denied anything further.

While Woods previously claimed she's apologized to Kardashian for what happened, the Good American Founder told reunion host Andy Cohen that she never received a personal apology from Jenner's former bestie. When Cohen asked if Woods ever sent the apology letter she supposedly promised to send, Kardashian maintained she did not.

Despite the missing apology, Kardashian maintained she forgives Woods. "I think that's a huge misconception," she said of the idea that she only forgave Thompson for what happened. "That's also the thing where some narratives aren't as fun to pass around and spread like wildfire. I've actually tweeted, I've actually done Insta-stories, I don't have any grudge against Jordyn. I think people make mistakes. People live and they learn. And I forgive both parties.”

For her part, Jenner revealed that she and Woods had a conversation after everything went down. "Jordyn and I did have a talk after that," Jenner revealed. "When we were friends, we never thought that we wouldn't be friends. It was kind of an overnight thing, and, you know, when she did something to my family, it felt like she did something to me.”

When it comes to whether or not the family will be welcoming Woods back into their fold, Kardashian is leaving that decision up to Jenner. "I have told Kylie intimately that I would genuinely not care whatsoever if Kylie wants to be her friend again," Kardashian shared. "My sisters matter way more to me than any grudge or issue that I would have with another individual. And if I can allow Tristan back into my life, I need to allow the same forgiveness and acceptance of other people.”

That said, Kardashian maintained she has not spoken to Woods since the scandal.