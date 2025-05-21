Kristen Stewart is no stranger to the tattoo parlor, but her latest piece of ink may be her most daring yet. The first-time director used the Cannes red carpet to debut her bold new body art: the word “MINE” written on her right thigh. Stewart revealed the movie’s sex scene that inspired her to get the tat, although for Taylor Swift fans, it’s hard not to imagine the actor was at least somewhat influenced by a standout The Tortured Poets Department lyric.

Stewart marked her directorial debut in ink as she hit the Cannes Film Festival on May 16 for the premiere of her romantic drama The Chronology of Water. Her outfit for the event served an important purpose, as her white Chanel shorts showed off a new tat with a meaningful connection to one of the film’s steamiest scenes.

Just beneath the hem of her chic shorts, the word “MINE” was emblazoned right above Stewart’s knee. Although she didn’t mention it was a source of inspiration, the word and positioning immediately calls to mind Swift’s Tortured Poets track “Guilty As Sin?” The chorus of the song about a forbidden hookup goes: “What if he's written 'mine' on my upper thigh / Only in my mind?”

David Fisher/Shutterstock

While Stewart does have a friendship with Swift that goes back over a decade, it sounds like any reference to “Guilty As Sin?” may be only incidental. Stewart told Vulture that the “MINE” tat is inspired by a needledrop at the end of a The Chronology of Water sex scene.

“The coolest song in the movie is when she comes on her hand, smells it, wipes it on her f*cking bicep, and goes, ‘I didn’t know a girl body could do that. Shoot come.’ And then this song comes on and it goes, ‘Mine, mine, mine, mine.’ And it’s just f*cking mine,” Stewart explained

She added the the whole Chronology of Water crew will also be getting “MINE” tattoos in honor of the scene.