Here's Every Song On The Kissing Booth 3’s Soundtrack

Romantic drama is at the heart of The Kissing Booth movies, but Elle and Noah’s love story wouldn’t be the same without all the important songs in their lives. The Kissing Booth 3 is packed with catchy tunes that range from high-energy summer jams to emotional, romantic ballads. If you’re looking for a playlist that sounds just like a perfect summer day at the beach, look no further than the songs on The Kissing Booth 3’s soundtrack.

The third and final installment in The Kissing Booth movies has a totally different vibe from the first two. In movies one and two, Elle Evans navigates her rollercoaster relationship with bad boy Noah Flynn while in high school, but the third film, which dropped on Netflix on Wednesday, Aug. 11, is a beach movie. Set in the summer before Elle and her bestie Lee set off for college, the BFFs resolve to have the most memorable summer ever by moving into the Flynns’ beach house and completing an epic bucket list.

Obviously, every summer fun beach movie needs a party-starting soundtrack, and The Kissing Booth 3 definitely delivers when it comes to music. From a flash mob set to “Shut Up and Dance” by Walk the Moon to the rollicking “Let’s Turkey Trot” by The Dollyrots scoring a Mario Kart race brought to life, the soundtrack has tons of upbeat bops to inspire your own bucket list of wild adventures.

Netflix

It’s not all fast party music, though. Given all the romantic drama in the movie, the soundtrack also has a ton of moody romantic slow songs that will totally get you in your feelings. Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time” was the perfect pick for Elle and Noah to dance to, given the ‘80s romcom inspirations behind The Kissing Booth. There’s also James’ “Out To Get You,” a somber ballad that plays as Elle reminisces about her time at the beach house when she’s preparing to say goodbye to it. The definite standout, though is the movie’s final song: “Falling in Love at a Coffee Shop” by Landon Pigg. The super-romantic track encapsulates Elle and Noah’s love story, and is sure to be a new favorite for every Kissing Booth fan.

Check out the full list of Kissing Booth 3 songs below:

“You And Me Together” - Tim Myers

"Feeling Good" - SUN HEAT

“Welcome Home, Son” - Radical Face

“New Day” - Bluebox

“Whatever You Want” - Cmd/Control

“Help Me Run Away” - St. Lucia

“Are You Ready” - Ben Gidsjoy

“Good Lovin’” - Edward Jemison Dermot Kiernan, Adam Lasus, and Louie Schultz

“We Built This City” - Starship

“Circles” - Moon Duo

“Run Into The Sun” - Tim Myers

“Summer Song” - The Honeymoon Thrillers

“Go! Let’s Go!” - Tim Myers

“Shot Rod” - Conny And The Bellhops

“Let’s Turkey Trot” - The Dollyrots

“D.A.R.L.I.N.G.” - Beach House

“Shut Up and Dance” - WALK THE MOON

“Goodbye Summer” - The Daylights

“Time After Time” - Cyndi Lauper

“High Top Kicks” - Fake Crush ft. Matt O’Halloran

“Makin’ Me Happy” - The Neon Letters

“Powerlines” - The Western States Motel

“First Day Of My Life” - Bright Eyes

“Fading” - Colouring

“Make Your Heart” - Azure Ray

“Two Of Us On The Run” - Lucius

“Life’s Adventures” - Tim Myers

“On The Outside” - Future People

“Outsider” - The Daylights

“Out To Get You” - James

“God Only Knows” - Beach Boys, covered by Adam Lasus, Louie Schultz, and Fletcher Sheridan

“Be Together” - SIKORA

“Hello” - Destroy The Sun

“Falling In Love at a Coffee Shop” - Landon Pigg

"All Over The World" - Adam Lasus, Jason Paige, and Louise Shultz

The Kissing Booth 3 is streaming on Netflix now.