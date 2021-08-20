Kim & Kourtney Had The Funniest IG Argument Over A Wild College Party

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are known to disagree on topics of all sorts. While Kourtney’s first priority is focusing on her children instead of filming the sisters’ various reality shows, Kim seems to be the workaholic of the family (behind mother, Kris Jenner, of course). Like many sisters, bickering comes naturally, and apparently, the Kardashians are no different than all the normal people of the world. Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram argument over a college party was hilarious, and seriously relatable.

On Aug. 18, Kim posted a throwback photo of her visiting her older sister at the University of Arizona where Kourtney was a student at the time. Kim has yet to graduate from college, but according to the post, she got her fair share of the university experience during her visit that she basically decided she never wanted to party again on the spot.

“College Years Baby!!! University of Arizona single-handedly stopped me from turning into a wild party girl. I remember visiting Kourt on campus and being her designated driver. I hated all of the wild parties so much that I stayed home and never wanted to drink or party EVER…so thank you U of A. I was never a student there but u shaped my life more than you know,” the businesswoman wrote in the caption.

Kourtney remembered the story differently, though. “I remember feeding you jungle juice and someone else driving I won’t name names and blasting Ruff Ryders (maybe I was partying too hard to remember correctly, anyone else who was there wanna chime in?),” she commented on the post.

Kim shot back with yet another version of the night, “Ummmm not me! I remember 14 people squeezing into our car I was driving or was it @KhloeKardashian Blasting Eminem! Bar fight. Broken Jaw! That’s about it fir [sic] this weekend in AZ.”

And of course, little sister Khloé had something to add. “I was there that night too b*tch,” she wrote. Khloé shared a picture of the three of them from that night for proof, captioning the post, “Thanks Keeks! Ummmm, hello!! I was there too! I know I was smiling on the inside #UofA.”

Kourtney remembered another detail, “The night of the Khlo-motion party where we put Jungle Juice in the water cooler!” she commented on Khloé’s picture.

While cameras weren’t yet following these sisters around back then, I totally wish they were! It’s amazing how 20 seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians still isn’t enough.