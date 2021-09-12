Kim Kardashian stepped out in one of her boldest looks yet on Saturday, Sept. 12 as she arrived in New York City for the upcoming Met Gala. The 40-year-old donned an all-black leather outfit by Balenciaga, complete with a mask. Naturally, the internet is in awe over the ensemble, and people from across the world are sharing their reactions on social media. These tweets about Kim Kardashian’s leather New York Fashion Week look show shocked fans are.

Though the Met Gala isn’t until Monday, Kardashian is already getting a jumpstart on serving looks. The reality TV star turned heads as she arrived at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in New York City on Saturday in a head-to-toe black leather ensemble. Kardashian also shared a few pictures of the outfit on Instagram, tagging Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia and including a caption of a knife emoji. The photos show Kardashian posing from the front and side wearing a black belted trench coat, stiletto boots, gloves and a mask that covers her entire head, with the exception of her long ponytail dangling from a hole in the back.

Like plenty of Kardashian’s Met Gala looks, the outfit was met with mixed reviews on the Twitterverse. Some users poked fun at the outfit, likening it to something from American Horror Story or Pulp Fiction, while others shared that they were simply terrified.

So many people were reminded of the creepy Rubber Man villain from American Horror Story, which totally makes sense given the character also dons an all-black leather suit.

Kardashian’s outfit was so out-of-this-world it could certainly be something you see in movies like Pulp Fiction.

One Twitter user drew a comparison of Kardashian’s leather coat to a trench coat worn by Mariah Carey.

The outfit may just inspire some Halloween costumes this year.

One fan even attempted to recreate the look with black trash bags, and wasn’t too far off.

Of course, some were a little freaked out when Kardashian stepped out in a full face mask.

This edition of “Who wore it better?” certainly got some LOLs.

If Kardashian’s wild leather ensemble is any indication of what she has up her sleeves for the Met Gala on Monday, it’s safe to say that fans can expect a stunt like no other.