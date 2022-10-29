Kim K's Kids Dressed As '90s Hip-Hop Icons For Halloween With Throwback Costumes

The Kardashian-West kids are bringing back the ‘90s this Halloween! It’s not surprising that Kim K’s kids always slay Halloween, but this year might take the cake. Each of her four children dressed up as a different musical icon from the early ‘90s, giving every music fan a hit of nostalgia in their throwback photoshoot. The Kostumes debuted on Kim’s Instagram with the caption: “THE ICONS - AALIYAH, SADE, SNOOP, EAZY E.” Let’s take a look at the mini-icons!

Kim shared her kids’ ‘90s-inspired photoshoot on Oct. 28, kicking off Halloweekend right. Nine-year-old North West donned a full Tommy Hilfiger fit as she posed for the camera, channeling her inner Aaliyah. North’s costume perfectly recreates an outfit Aaliyah had worn for a Tommy Hilfiger campaign — Though Aaliyah passed long before North’s time, her costume paid homage to the late singer’s memorable sense of style.

Dressed in double denim and a slick ponytail, 4-year-old Chicago looked like a mini-Sade, right down to the gold bangle. Six-year-old Saint rocked braided hair and a long flannel shirt that gives away exactly who he is: Snoop Dogg. Rounding out the gang is Psalm, who dressed up like Eazy-E, the influential rapper from the notorious N.W.A. group. You can check out all the looks on Kim Kardashian’s Instagram.

Interestingly enough, this isn’t the first time Kim K has used Halloween to show her love for ‘90s hip-hop and R&B. Before North honored Aaliyah’s memory with her Halloween ‘fit, Kim has dressed as the singer on multiple occasions. In 2017, Kim rocked a studded belt, choker, and glittery bra iconically worn by Aaliyah in the “Try Again” music video as her Halloween costume. Kim repeated the look in 2022 for her 42nd birthday with a few updates that matched her style. Now, it’s clear the Aaliyah superfan is passing on her admiration for the singer’s signature style to her oldest daughter.

Leave it to the Kardashian-Wests to knock Halloween out of the park, and to use the opportunity to play dress-up to give a big shoutout to some of Kim’s favorite musical artists.