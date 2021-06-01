Khloé K Explained Why She Looks Tall In Some Photos & Short In Others

Khloe Kardashian had some ~explaining~ to do after fans pointed out she has been looking really tall in some recent photos and shorter in others. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Twitter to explain the varying heights in her photos, and what she had to say made so much sense. Khloé Kardashian's tweet explaining why she looks short in some photos is more evidence social media does not accurately depict real life.

It was one fan in particular who incited the conversation about Kardashian’s seemingly changing height on May 31. “@khloekardashian WHAT’S TEA? how tall are you? stop shrinking. shrink AFTER we meet,” the fan wrote.

The tweet included a side-by-side photo of Khloé and Kylie alongside a solo pic of Khloé. In one pic, she looked much taller than usual, and, in the next — standing next to Jenner — she appeared to be an average height.

“Hahahaha I love you,” she told the observant fan. “So on the pic next to Kylie I am leaning back on the wall and my legs are kind of staggered forward so I’m leaning so I look a little shorter. Does that make sense?” she asked. “I don’t wanna look like a giant standing next to her. Although she is perfect height.”

You can see the tweet and Kardashian’s explanation below.

This didn’t mark the first time Kardashian has spoken out about her body image. After an unedited bikini pic of the reality star surfaced in April, she explained why she is so careful about her image and what she shares online.

“Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered,” Kardashian captioned an April 7 Instagram post. “The photo that was posted this week was beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it not to be shared — no matter who you are.”

Some may dub Kardashian as the ultimate chameleon, but in the age of social media, everyone is to some extent.