A Resurfaced Video Of Khloé Fat-Shaming People Is Getting Backlash

Khloé Kardashian is no stranger to her personal business turning into everyone’s business. In fact, the reality star is used to shutting down rumors about her love life or threatening to take legal action when a less-than-flattering photo of herself in a bikini begins floating around on social media. Yet, when it comes to health and fitness, Kardashian seems to be more than happy to share. Now, this old video of Khloe Kardashian fat-shaming people is getting backlash after going viral for all the wrong reasons.

In a 2019 interview with Jay Shetty on his On Purpose podcast, Kardashian talked about health, life, and wellness. One of the clips from the interview resurfaced and many fans were quick to call out the reality star for comments they found to be fatphobic.

"I can't stand people who are, like, eating a bucket of Haagen-Dazs ice cream and they are like, 'I'm so fat,'" Kardashian said. "And like, they won't work out, they won't change their diet, they won't drink more water, they won't whatever, but they're complaining, complaining, complaining. I'm like, well, you're always going to be in this victimized state because you're literally not doing any–, you're not being self-aware. You're not even looking at your own reflection, saying, 'Okay, what can I do to change things about myself?' It's everybody else's fault.”

Since Khloé has been publicly open about the struggles she faced with her own body image, fans were not happy about her comments, and they took to Twitter to say as much.

While Kardashian may not have realized how her comments would be perceived when she made them, she’ll probably think more carefully about the way she speaks about health and weight-loss in the future.