Watch these when you need a serious laugh.
Kenan Thompson has been on Saturday Night Live since 2003, making him the series’ longest-running cast member. Over the years, he’s also starred in several iconic films and TV shows that made him one of the most recognizable comedians today. Here are a few of his best roles.
A classic for any old-school Nickelodeon fans, All That was basically the kids’ version of Saturday Night Live. Thompson sharpened his sketch comedy chops on the show from 1994 to 1999 before co-starring on his own show with buddy Kel Mitchell.