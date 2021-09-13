As the 2021 Met Gala kicked off in high fashion on Sept. 13, some of the biggest names in music, film, and television, filed in. Not only was the red carpet flooded with the biggest stars of today, but the night’s hosts, Keke Palmer and Ilana Glazer, were shining bright as well. That was until Palmer started getting trolled for not recognizing Brooklyn Beckham, David Beckham’s son. Believe me when I say Keke Palmer and Brooklyn Beckham’s Met Gala interview got awkward AF.

Beckham hit the red carpet with girlfriend Nicola Peltz and the two made a perfect pairing. The 2021 Met Gala theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” and they both sported a very classic look. Beckham turned up in a simple black and white suit, while his lady turned heads in a princess-like floor-length gown.

The duo stopped to chat with Palmer and Glazer momentarily, and the moment is now going viral for one major reason. Palmer seemed confused as to who Beckham was, and even asked where he was from. Of course, he and his famous father are from London.

After catching wind of the interview, fans couldn’t stop laughing about the exchange. Many took to Twitter to troll Palmer for her red carpet confusion.

You can see the best tweets about Palmer’s exchange with Beckham below.

To be fair, there’s hundreds of celebrities attending this year’s Met Gala, so it’s hard to keep track of them all. But Palmer’s awko taco chat with Beckham brought a little humor to the night.