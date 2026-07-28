Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise’s daughter, Suri, is no longer going by her dad’s last name. The 20-year-old legally swapped Cruise for Noelle, her mom’s middle name, according to voter registration records obtained by People and Page Six.

Suri is registered to vote in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, where she attends Carnegie Mellon University. Pennsylvania requires voters to register using their legal name.

Suri’s rumored estrangement from her dad has been a topic of gossip for years. Back in 2013, a year after Cruise and Holmes’ divorce, he filed a defamation suit against Bauer Publishing, InTouch, and Life & Style for defamation after the outlets reported that he “abandoned” his daughter.

“The assertion that I ‘abandoned’ Suri after my divorce is patently false,” Cruise said in the legal documents, per People. “I have in no way cut Suri out of my life, whether physically, emotionally, financially or otherwise.”

“We spoke on the phone nearly every day, and I regularly asked for and received updates concerning her friends and school life, which I then discussed with her during our regular phone calls,” he continued. “As my numerous emails with Suri’s mother during this time period demonstrate, I was a constant presence in Suri’s life during the time that defendants claim falsely that I abandoned her.”

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More recently, outlets noted that Suri did not use Cruise’s last name for her graduation from LaGuardia High School in 2024. That same weekend, Cruise attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in London, seemingly missing the graduation festivities in New York City.

While Cruise rarely comments publicly on his relationship with his daughter, Holmes opened up about Suri in 2023. In an interview with Glamour, Holmes referred to Suri as “her heart.” She also touched on being “protective” of her daughter. “What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her. I’m very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent,” Holmes said at the time. “She’s an incredible person.”