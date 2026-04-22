Dawson’s Creek may have ended over two decades ago, but there may still be hope for one of the teen drama’s most beloved relationships. Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson recently reunited to film a new movie trilogy called Happy Hours. Interestingly enough, the premise is very true to their own lives, as the films will chronicle two people who dated in their youth reconnecting as adults. Holmes and Jackson not only portrayed teen love interests as Joey and Pacey in Dawson’s Creek, the actors also dated off-set. Naturally, this swoon-y reunion has longtime fans hoping for a romantic rekindling... and Holmes seems to be encouraging the idea.

To promote Happy Hours, Holmes shared a cute photo of herself embracing Jackson to Instagram on April 16. As you could imagine, the comments immediately flooded with people shipping the two stars, who briefly dated in 1998 when Holmes referred to her co-star as “my first love.” Though they both went on to have many other high-profile relationships since then, the two stars are now single — which has shippers even more hopeful for a second chance at love.

And apparently, Holmes isn’t shutting down the possibility. Online sleuth pointed out that she dropped a few likes on some pretty telling comments under the recent photo. Holmes highlighted one remark that she and Jackson “should be a couple,” along with another comment wishing their cute photo together “was a hard launch.”

If the two actors did decide to give romance another try, it would be a case of art imitating life. On Dawson’s Creek, their characters were in a will-they-won’t-they rollercoast relationship for the whole series, frequently getting together and breaking up. The series finale revealed that Joey and Pacey ended up together after a years-long love triangle with Dawson.

Holmes and Jackson are not currently in public relationships. Holmes was last linked to musician Bobby Wooten III, but they broke up at the end of 2022. And Jackson ended a relationship with Lupita Nyong’o in 2024.

Despite the possibility for a real-life Joey-and-Pacey ending, TMZ reported that Holmes and Jackson are not romantically involved, regardless of Holmes’ recent Instagram likes.