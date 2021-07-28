Kanye's Bedroom At The Atlanta Stadium Is Smaller Than Your College Dorm Room

By now you might have heard that Kanye West has moved out of his cushy California mansion and into the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Why would he do such a thing? Well, the rapper has committed to finishing his album at the stadium, and he has a very distinct creative vision in mind. The rapper has adopted a minimalist mindset while putting the finishing touches on his album, which means he’s living a ~very~ different lifestyle than usual. Kanye West's bedroom at the Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium is small AF.

West first set foot in the stadium on July 22 for his official Donda listening party. But long after the music stopped and the crowds were gone, West stayed on the premises. He hunkered down in a small recording studio to finish the record, and his bedroom on the premises was even smaller. West shared a photo of his temporary bedroom to Instagram, and it left fans shook. In place of his spacious bedroom and glamorous decor, the rapper had a minuscule room which held nothing but a twin bed and a suitcase on the ground.

The window-less bedroom had cinderblock walls and honestly looked more like a jail cell than a celebrity’s sleeping quarters. After seeing the photo, Ye’s fans took to Twitter and trolled him big time.

“Kanye’s stadium bedroom looks like a prison cell we are about to get an absolute CLASSIC,” one fan tweeted.

“That awesome moment when you realize that your own bedroom is a million times better than Kanye’s bedroom,” another person wrote.

West was originally set to release Donda on July 23, but after the album failed to appear on streaming services, his rep announced it had been pushed back to Aug. 6. The delay of the album, and his unexpected living arrangements, serve as a reminder fans can always expect the unexpected from the rapper.