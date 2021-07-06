12 K-Pop Idols Who Are Also Stellar Actors

There’s too much talent to handle.
K-pop idols know what it takes to put on a good performance, which could explain why so many have made solid careers in film and TV. With all the rehearsals and studio sessions idols have as members of world-famous groups, it’s hard to believe they can squeeze in any side projects. But their dedication to balancing music and acting simultaneously shows how passionate they are about both callings. If you want to know which stars are pulling double duty, here’s a list.
V made his acting debut in the historical drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth in December 2016. He and his fellow BTS member Jin sang a duet for the show’s soundtrack called "It's Definitely You.” Although he hasn’t starred in another project since then, V said in a May 2021 Rolling Stone interview he plans on acting more after he turns 30.